Image copyright AFP Image caption Currently, anyone entering from outside the Common Travel Area must isolate for 14 days

People arriving in Northern Ireland from more than 50 countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy will soon no longer need to quarantine.

The Stormont Executive agreed the changes after a review of the travel regulations.

Currently anyone entering Northern Ireland from outside the Common Travel Area must isolate for 14 days.

It brings NI into line with England and Scotland, where travel relaxations take effect tomorrow (Friday).

The executive said there will be "no self-isolation requirement for those travelling to Northern Ireland from low to medium risk countries".

The Department of Health says the new travel regulations will be laid down in the Assembly tonight and it's expected they will take effect tomorrow.

The Common Travel Area covers the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

Northern Ireland's quarantine rules took effect on 8 June, with fines of up to £1,000 possible for those caught leaving isolation prematurely.

The restrictions came into place in early June in a bid to stop coronavirus entering the country as the number of cases was falling.

Amended briefing

The changes in the quarantine regulations come in the wake of a document given to the Health Minister Robin Swann which advised that travellers from the rest of the UK present "the greatest risk" of bringing Covid-19 into NI.

But the BBC understands that advice from the executive's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser, was later amended.

BBC News NI has seen a revised version which does not include that specific wording.

Image copyright EPA Image caption There are 50 countries on the 'low to medium risk' countries which no longer require a 14 day quarantine period

The document considered by ministers today now states that "travellers from any country with a prevalence higher than NI using the UK government methodology will have somewhat increased risk of being infected".

However, there are still likely to be "more travellers to NI from the rest of the UK" than other countries, it adds.

Earlier Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis rejected suggestions of quarantine between UK nations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, arguing it would amount to a "breach" of the Common Travel Area.

The government's focus would be on implementing local lockdowns in cases of specific outbreaks, he added.

Re-opening dates brought forward

Ministers also agreed at Thursday's meeting to bring forward some more changes to the lockdown restrictions.

From Friday 10 July, bingo halls and amusement arcades can open along with cinemas.

They were not due to open until 29 July.

The Executive also agreed that outdoor horse racing and equestrian competitions can resume from 11 July with only those needed for the event being able to attend.

Image copyright Rawpixel Image caption Cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades can now open on Friday

Outdoor competitive games and sporting events can also start again from Saturday.

This covers both grass roots and professional competitive games and events but no spectators will be allowed.

The executive has also brought forward the date for leisure centres to reopen.

They were due to open on 7 August but now they have been told they can reopen from 17 July, along with indoor sports courts, soft play areas and skating rinks.

However, it does not include swimming pools.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Micheál Martin had been expected to make his first visit to Stormont since becoming taoiseach

Taoiseach visit postponed

It had been anticipated that Micheál Martin would visit Stormont on Thursday for the first time since becoming taoiseach (Irish PM) last month, but that will now not take place.

It is believed plans for the visit had not been confirmed and Mr Martin is now expected to meet the first and deputy first ministers at some stage next week.

In the Republic of Ireland, official government advice against all non-essential travel is to remain in place until 20 July.

The Irish government had planned to publish a "green" list of countries.

However, concern about surges of the virus in other countries prompted health advice that those restrictions should remain in place.