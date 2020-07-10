The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures, published at 09:30 BST on 10 July 2020, tell us.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

By Friday 3 July, it recorded 839 deaths in total where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

There have been 437 deaths in hospital (52.1%), which includes the deaths of 78 people who were normally resident in care homes.

Breakdown

By last Friday, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.8%, and female deaths 50.0%.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Gender of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Of the 11 councils, Belfast recorded the most deaths, 242, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest, recording 16 by 3 July.

The provisional number of all deaths up to Friday 3 July was 289 - six fewer than in the previous week and one more than the five-year average.

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.