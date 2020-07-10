Image copyright LBT/Family handout/PA Media Image caption Nóra Quoirin went missing from her room on 4 August

An inquest into the death of a teenager found dead while on holiday in Malaysia is scheduled to begin next month.

Nóra Quoirin, 15, whose mother is from Belfast, disappeared from her room at the Dusun resort on 4 August last year.

Her body was found ten days later about 1.6 miles (2.5km) away.

In January her Irish-French parents, Meabh and Sebastian, expressed shock at the case being closed and called for an inquest.

Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.

According to reports in the Malaysian media, the inquest is set to begin on 24 August and last for two weeks.

Much of the proceedings are expected to take place using video conferencing software.

Image copyright Royal Malaysian Police Image caption Meabh and Sebastien Quorin, pictured during the search for Nóra, say they do not believe she would have wandered off alone

RTÉ news reports her parents have welcomed the inquest, after mrepeated requests for one.

In January, her parents said they were "shocked" by a decision by the Malaysian Attorney General's Chambers to close the case, "not least because it is based on a preliminary report from the coroner's office".

"As a vulnerable child, with significant physical and mental challenges, we strongly refute any conclusion that Nóra was alone for the entire duration of her disappearance," her parents added.