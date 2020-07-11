Image copyright PA Media

Three people have been arrested over scam attempts across north Down, Belfast and Newtownabbey.

Elderly people were targeted in each incident, with one report on Monday 6 July and another two on Friday 10 July.

Police are questioning a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Two men, aged 46 and 55, have been arrested on three counts of fraud by false representation and burglary.

On Monday, police received a report at about 14:10 BST that a woman in her 70s in the Bangor area had taken a phone call 20 minutes previously.

She was told she had been the victim of a scam and was persuaded to withdraw cash from her bank account and then leave it in a car for a man to check.

A man arrived at her home, taking the money from her car and assuring her he would be back, but he did not return.

Another woman, in her 90s, took a phone call on Friday from a man claiming to be from a "fraud team".

He told her to leave her card outside her house in Newtownabbey so he could take a picture of it, with the card then subsequently taken.

A neighbour realised what had happened and was able to contact her bank, but it was reported that money had already been taken from her account.

The final incident involved a woman in her 80s in Four Winds in Belfast and was also reported on Friday.

She was called by a man purporting to be from a telecoms provider, who told her money had been taken from her account and that he needed to check her card.

Police said no address details were given to the man, but he arrived at the woman's house a short time later and after speaking to her, pushed past her into the house, knocking her to the floor.

He then proceeded to take her card and bank details before fleeing.

Family advice

Det Insp Joanne Harris said it was important for families to ensure their elderly relatives were protected and knew "to never give out their financial details without official verification from their bank."

"Tell them that if they're at all suspicious about a call they receive, hang up and phone the organisation the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity," she said.

"Ideally, make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line. Never be pressured into a transaction over the phone."