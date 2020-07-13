Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Twelfth of July parades usually take place across Northern Ireland

Almost 250 bands are expected to march in their own Twelfth of July parades across Northern Ireland on Monday.

Large demonstrations have been called off because of Covid-19.

But the Parades Commission has been notified of 248 parades from individual bands.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the message has been clear: "Let's celebrate the Twelfth, it'll be a different Twelfth this year, stay at home as much as we can."

Mr Swann, who attended a drive-in divine Twelfth service organised by the Ballymena District on Sunday, urged people to follow the regulations set by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Drive-in services were held across Northern Ireland, allowing people to mark the occasion in a socially-distanced manner.

Image caption A drive-in service was held in Ballymena on Sunday

Each year, the Orange Order marks the anniversary of the victory of Protestant William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in July 1690.

The Orange Order has said it does not want people to follow the bands or congregate in groups of more than 30 people due to coronavirus regulations.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, First Minister Arlene Foster said that she understood there were frustrations over the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey but she called on people to act responsibly over the Twelfth.

"I know people were frustrated when they saw the scenes in west Belfast Tuesday week ago and they say 'if that can happen there, why can't I do it?', but you can't just fall below the standard required of the community just because others do it," Mrs Foster said.

"I think it's important to remember why we have the socially-distanced guidelines in place, they are there to protect the community, our families and our elderly relatives."

The DUP leader also commended the "exemplary" leadership shown by the marching institutions.

"They have told their people to stay at home, to of course mark the Twelfth of July celebrations, but to do so in a way that did not cause any damage to the public health message or indeed to people in our community," the first minister added.

Coronavirus restrictions

Parades are usually held on 12 July but due to the Twelfth falling on a Sunday this year, it is being celebrated on Monday, 13 July.

The latest Covid-19 guidance from the NI Executive allows for up to 30 people to meet outdoors while social distancing, so many smaller parades have been given the go-ahead.

The Parades Commission said it considered it necessary to impose restrictions on three parades based upon "pre-existing parading tensions in those specific locations".

It added there had been a "high level of positive engagement with the vast majority of organisers".

Image copyright Graham Baalham-Curry Image caption Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson is encouraging people to enjoy the celebrations at home

The Orange Order has repeatedly called on people to celebrate at home this year.

On Friday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said there would be a police presence across Northern Ireland over the bank holiday "to continue to play our part in keeping people safe".

The senior police officer encouraged people wishing to celebrate the occasion to do so safely at home, through the Orange Order's '12th at home' campaign.

"For anyone who is leaving their home I would urge them to continue to follow the Health Protection Regulations (NI) and maintain safe social distancing and increased hygiene measures," he said.

The Orange Order's 12th at home campaign encourages people to mark the Twelfth "online, in your home, at your door, with families and neighbours".

"Together we can make it a fun-filled, extra-special - socially distanced 12th - that will be talked about for years," it said on its website.