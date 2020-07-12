A man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Cookstown in County Tyrone.

It happened on the Lough Fea Road at 12:45 BST on Saturday.

The emergency services attended, including the Air Ambulance, but the driver died at the scene. No-one else was in the Mini Cooper.

Police have appealed for anyone who was on the Lough Fea Road, close to the turnoff with Churchtown Road, or who has dash cam footage to contact them.