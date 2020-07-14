Image copyright PA

A woman has been arrested over reports of a blackmail scheme involving an NI-based adult escort website.

Detectives in Antrim said a number of men have reported using the site and then talking or texting with a woman.

They were then threatened with having details of their contact with the site disclosed to friends of family if they did not pay money.

The 31-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of five counts of blackmail, has been released on bail.

Police said this type of crime is treated "extremely seriously".

Officers believe many more victims have not contacted them "due to the sensitive or embarrassing nature of the incidents".

They said victims can be assured their information will be treated professionally and in confidence.