A 24-year old man has been left in a very serious condition following a one-punch attack in Londonderry.

The man was punched in the face and fell to the ground, banging his head, in the Skeoge Road area on Sunday evening.

He was assisted by two passers-by before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and has information to come forward.