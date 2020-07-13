Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some of the victims lost hundreds of pounds

Two men have appeared in court after three pensioners lost money in scams and burglaries.

Three elderly women in Newtownabbey, Belfast and Bangor were targeted by people claiming they owed money to BT.

Mark Miller, 46, of Dundrum Road, Newcastle, County Down, and Elijah Lee, 55, of Ballynafoy Close in Belfast appeared separately at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

The pair face charges including fraud by false representation and burglary.

A police officer told the court on Monday that the same car was used in all three incidents and he believed he could connect both accused to the charges.

The first incident happened in Bangor, County Down, on 6 July, when a 73-year old woman received a call claiming she owed £1,500 to BT.

She was told to go and get the money and on her return from the bank, a man opened her car door and snatched the cash.

Then on 10 July, a 95-year old woman received a telephone call at her home in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, telling her she owned money to BT.

She was told to leave her bank card and PIN number in her letterbox, and this card was later removed and used to withdraw £440.

In a third incident, also reported on 10 July, an 84-year old woman from the Four Winds area of Belfast was told she owed £200 to BT.

She was told to leave her bank card and PIN in the hallway and about 20 minutes later a man called at her home.

He pushed past her, grabbing the bank card from the hall, which caused her to fall to the ground.

A number of withdrawals were then made using her card.

The police officer told the court that detectives believe the vehicle used in all three incidents was driven by Mr Lee.

He also alleged Mr Miller was the man who approached the houses in Newtownabbey and Belfast, and who snatched the money from the pensioner in Bangor.

This vehicle was detected in Antrim and the pair were arrested after CCTV was viewed.

Mr Miller's defence solicitor said his client was not involved in the offences and questioned the evidence against him. The officer said this was largely down to clothing.

The policeman said that in all three cases the suspect was wearing a hat and blue surgical mask.

He said identification "may be difficult" but added: "I believe it's him."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) opposed Mr Miller's bail application. The officer said he had an extensive criminal record.

The judge told Mr Miller the offences he was charged with were "low" and there would be an "ultra-unsympathetic response" should he breach bail.

The same district judge also issued a similar warning to his co-accused as he too was granted bail.

Both men must adhere to a curfew and the case will be heard again on 10 August.