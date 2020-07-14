Image copyright Reuters Image caption Face coverings will be mandatory for shoppers in England from 24 July

Most people in NI will be wearing face coverings indoors where social distancing is difficult "in the coming weeks", the local chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

Face coverings are only compulsory in NI on public transport.

Wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets is to become mandatory in England from 24 July.

Dr Tom Black said he is "fairly confident" that most people will be using face masks in NI soon.

He suggested that Stormont could take a role in this move, but that people will also take the initiative in wearing them.

"Science leads this for the Department of Health," he told BBC Radio Foyle.

"There is less speed on this than we would've expected, but it's going in the right direction.

"I would be fairly confident that most of us will be wearing face coverings inside where we have difficulty maintaining social distancing and that will happen gradually in the next few weeks."

The Londonderry GP added that the public "will probably start leading the way on this" and start wearing face coverings themselves.

The move in England will bring it into line with Scotland and other major European nations like Spain, Italy and Germany, where face coverings are mandatory.

The Executive Office has said the issue of face coverings is kept "under continuous review".

Face coverings are not required in shops in Wales but the government there has also said it will keep the rules under review.

Retail staff 'abused and threatened'

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said Northern Ireland should be "led by the science".

"If the science says this needs to be introduced locally then obviously we have to respect that," Mr Roberts said.

However, he warned that if the rules are changed then it should not be left to retail staff to enforce them.

He said it would be "completely unfair" for retailers and could cause unnecessary confrontation between staff and customers.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Glyn Roberts said there had been reports of retail staff being abused and threatened when trying to enforce social distancing rules

"We've seen locally here incidents of violence and abuse directed to retail staff when they are policing social distancing," Mr Roberts said.

"We've had reports to us [Retail NI] of abuse, threats and retailers have reported scuffles between customers about accusing each other of not social distancing.

"If they had to enforce this locally, it wouldn't work."

Mr Roberts added that the "vast majority of customers have been respecting the rules".

In a statement, a Northern Ireland Executive spokesperson said that face coverings are "strongly recommended in indoor environments where social distancing may be difficult".

"The executive keeps the issue of face coverings under continuous review and any changes to the advice will be communicated to the public."