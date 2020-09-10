Image copyright Reuters

While many of Northern Ireland's coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased, other relaxations have been held back.

The four devolved nations are able to take their own decisions on the timing of relaxations.

Here is a guide to what is still not allowed under the regulations and what might change soon.

Pubs that do not serve food

Also referred to as "wet bars" or drink-only pubs, they have not yet been allowed to open.

An indicative date of 10 August had been set for their reopening, but that was then pushed back to 1 September.

But on 26 August, the executive announced that it could not give the green light due to "increased transmission" of the virus in Northern Ireland.

Private members' clubs are not allowed to open yet either.

The executive has now given the sector a new indicative date of 21 September to reopen, but this will need to be ratified closer to the time.

The Lyric Theatre is one of Northern Ireland's best-known venues

Theatres, nightclubs and concert halls

Theatres and concert halls have been told they cannot now reopen to audiences.

They had been given an indicative date of 1 September to resume business but on 26 August, the Stormont Executive said it could not ratify the move due to the level of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Theatre venues and concert halls had been allowed to resume rehearsals with staff from 8 August.

No date has been agreed yet to allow nightclubs in Northern Ireland to reopen.

Conference halls inside hotels and indoor venues are also still not permitted to operate.

Spectators at sporting events

Although competitive sport was allowed to resume from 11 July, it was initially conducted behind closed doors.

Current guidelines from the executive state that spectators can attend outdoor sporting venues "where the operator can control access and ensure adherence to social distancing".

The Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park on 31 July was the first match in the UK since March to be attended by fans, with 500 supporters watching on.

The GAA have said up to 400 people, including essential match personnel, will be allowed to attend some GAA matches in Northern Ireland.

Soft play areas

A new date is yet to be set for the reopening of soft play areas

Soft play areas that were due to reopen on Friday 7 August had their reopening date postponed.

But the executive has now agreed that the sector will be able to reopen on 14 September.

Open-air museums

They have been told by the executive to prepare to potentially reopen in late August but no specific date has been confirmed yet.

The executive maintains all of the restrictions lifted so far are also subject to change and that they are kept under constant review.