Northern Ireland

Derry assault victim left with head, neck and arm injuries

  • 15 August 2020
A man has been taken to hospital for injures to his head, neck, arm and leg after being attacked in Londonderry.

The assault happened in an alleyway in Stoneburn Place at about 02:40 BST on Saturday.

The victim remains in hospital.

Det Insp Adrian Burns appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them.