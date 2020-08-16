Image copyright Getty Images

The placement of poppy wreaths on a bonfire in Londonderry has been described as "disgraceful and utterly insulting to the war dead" by a DUP assembly member.

The wreaths were placed on the bonfire in Currynieirin, in the Waterside area, which was burnt on Friday.

It is not clear if the wreaths were still on the bonfire when it was set alight.

A number of other bonfires were lit across the city on Saturday.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said it was "disappointing" the wreaths were placed on the bonfire.

He added: "It is very hurtful when we see poppy wreaths appear on bonfires, given the fact that in recent years, there has been a lot of respect.

"The poppy wreaths appearing on that bonfire caused a lot of disappointment and hurt."

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Content is not available

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson condemned those responsible.

"Everyone has a right to remember their dead in a respectful and dignified manner and the theft and desecration of these wreathes goes totally against that," she said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A giant bonfire was lit in the Bogside area on Saturday night

The city's MP, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, described the incident as "totally wrong".

He said: "We need to talk about how we move on from these sectarian displays."

Union flags and the flag of the Parachute Regiment were among other symbols placed on the bonfire.

Other bonfires were lit in Derry on Saturday evening and there was a large police presence in the city.

Police confirmed they were investigating the poppy wreaths being placed on the bonfire.

Supt Gordon McCalmont said: "It was encouraging to see that events on 15 August passed off peacefully.

"Police are aware of images of poppy wreaths and other items on bonfires and recognise the hurt this will have caused to individuals. Police have commenced an investigation into this."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption People started to gather ahead of the lighting of a bonfire in the Bogside area

Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

To others, they are lit to commemorate the introduction of internment without trial of republican suspects, which was introduced by the government in 1971.