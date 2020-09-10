Image copyright Bruce Gardiner-Crehan Image caption The Holyland area is normally home to Belfast's largest student population

Four men arrested on Wednesday after reports of incidents in the Holyland area of Belfast have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police had said they were responding to reports of young people gathering in residential addresses, playing music loudly and drinking in the street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with disorderly behaviour.

Four men, aged, 21, 25, 28 and 35, were also arrested.

On Thursday, police said they had been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police said they signalled a car that was being driven erratically to stop.

PSNI Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver climbed out of their seat and dived into the rear of the vehicle.

"Thanks to the quick action of police, they stopped the car safely and have arrested four males on suspicion of a number of offences including driving while unfit, taking and driving away, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, obstructing and resisting police."