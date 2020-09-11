Image copyright PA Media Image caption The council was criticised over its handling of the cremation of Bobby Storey on 30 June

A senior barrister has been appointed to lead an independent investigation into how the cremation of republican Bobby Storey was organised at Roselawn Cemetery.

BBC News NI has learned that Peter Coll QC has been asked by Belfast City Council, which runs the crematorium, to report back by the end of October.

The findings will be made public.

Mr Coll was one of the lawyers involved in the RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) Inquiry.

Image caption Mr Coll represented some civil servants in the RHI Inquiry

He will look into why Mr Storey's relatives were treated differently at Roselawn to eight other families whose loved-ones were cremated on the same day, on 30 June.

The following week the council apologised to the families who were not allowed into the cemetery.

As many as 30 friends and relatives of Mr Storey were allowed to do so.

Although an internal review was carried out at Belfast City Hall about the arrangements put in place, councillors ordered an independent investigation at a meeting on 10 July.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Bobby Storey was previously chairman of Sinn Féin and a close friend of Gerry Adams

After a series of delays it is finally up and running, with Mr Coll in charge.

A council spokesperson confirmed the investigation began on Friday and said: "It is expected to take approximately six weeks.

"Once complete, the findings will be presented to elected members and will be made publicly available."

Image copyright BBC/Belfast City Council Image caption Retiring council official Nigel Grimshaw and chief executive Suzanne Wylie expressed regret for the events at Roselawn

The estimated cost of the investigation is not clear and it is not known whether Mr Coll intends to speak to the eight families who were denied access to Roselawn.

The spokesperson added: "Council will not be making any further comment while the investigation is ongoing."

In a separate development, a senior Belfast City Council official who was involved in decision-making around the cremation arrangements has retired by mutual agreement.

Nigel Grimshaw, who worked as director of city and neighbourhood services, later apologised and expressed regret for what had happened.

BBC News NI understands that Mr Grimshaw has agreed to co-operate fully with Mr Coll's investigation.