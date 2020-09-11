Man bailed after video shows boy driving lorry

Image caption The film appears to show a boy at the wheel of a lorry, apparently on the M1 near Dungannon

A 37-year-old man has been released on bail after a video appearing to show a boy driving a lorry on a motorway in Northern Ireland was shared online.

It is believed the incident happened on the M1 eastbound at Dungannon.

Police had appealed for anyone who recognised the boy or the voice in the video to contact them.

The man was arrested in Cookstown, County Tyrone, suspected of aiding and abetting driving while disqualified by reason of age.

He was also questioned on suspicion of cruelty to children.