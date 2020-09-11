Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption There have been three clusters of Covid-19 at Craigavon Area Hospital

The Southern Health Trust has suspended visiting at all of its hospitals and other facilities in order to protect patients and staff from coronavirus.

The trust runs Craigavon Area Hospital, where there have been three clusters of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Four patients there who were infected with the virus died in that time.

From Friday evening only visits to so-called "end-of-life" patients and partners who have given birth are permitted under the new arrangements.

Two other Northern Ireland health trusts also announced hospital visiting restrictions on Friday.

In Belfast Health Trust hospitals only one member of a family will be permitted a visit once a week.

That must be by appointment arranged with a nurse in charge of the relevant ward.

Visits will be permitted in exceptional circumstances including palliative and end-of-life care.

The only exceptions are:

Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children: Any child admitted can be accompanied by one parent

Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital: A person in labour can be accompanied by one partner

The South Eastern Health Trust announced the same restrictions at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and the Lagan Valley Hospitals in Lisburn.

It said restrictions would also apply to residential and nursing homes in some parts of the trust.

Its restrictions will apply for a minimum of two weeks and will then be reviewed.