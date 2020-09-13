The legality of poteen and new restrictions puzzle

Is poteen legal?

That was the question I was left pondering at the end of this week when a news release from the International Trade Secretary Liz Truss informed me that the UK's new Japan trade deal could benefit local exporters of Armagh Bramley apples, Lough Neagh eels and Irish poteen.

In the past, the fact that something appeared in a government publication would have been prima facia evidence that it is above board.

But in a week in which Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis declared that the UK was prepared to breach international law "in a very specific and limited way", maybe Liz Truss had decided to become Bonnie to Brandon's Clyde, embarking on an audacious attempt to evade the cops while smuggling illicit hooch to the Japanese?

Sadly it seems Liz, Brandon, Michael Gove and Boris Johnson haven't taken time out of their various negotiations to set up a secret still in the rear garden at Number 10.

Image caption The UK is prepared to breach international law "in a very specific and limited way", said Brandon Lewis

Poteen manufacturing in the Republic of Ireland has - apparently - been legal since the mid 1990s.

A friend in the licensed trade told me that, as far as he knew, no Northern Ireland producer is currently making poteen.

Irish moonshine

However, provided Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs gives you a licence you can - in principle - make something called Irish poteen but it would probably be rather less lethal than the old legendary Irish moonshine.

I did watch a Stormont committee meeting this week during which I heard about a number of local brewers keen to set up "tap rooms" so that consumers could sample their craft beers.

I even heard something which would have been unthinkable in years gone by - the DUP lobbying a minister to meet the Campaign for Real Ale.

But I didn't hear anything about poteen.

So if you are planning to sell 'Norn Iron firewater' to the Far East let me - and maybe Liz Truss - know.

We may all need a small libation to get through the next few months of Covid-19 resurgence and Brexit botheration.

Although you need to have a clear head to understand the latest local restrictions which have introduced new rules for gatherings in Belfast and Ballymena and appear set to make pubs and parks more attractive places to meet up with your loved ones than homes and gardens.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill resumed their joint briefings on Thursday

The first and deputy first ministers got over their 73-day hiatus by returning to their official briefing room.

That was probably to the chagrin of some DUP politicians, still angry over the Bobby Storey funeral.

But no doubt it came as a huge relief to Stormont's spin doctors.

However, what the aftermath of the Arlene Foster/Michelle O'Neill joint announcement illustrated is that if you are going to promulgate relatively complex guidance you need a follow-up plan to explain again and again what exactly you want people to do.

The original lockdown was onerous, but it was at least easy enough to understand. This phase is a constant head scratcher.

Next Monday we record our second Inside Politics Q&A of the autumn assembly term.

This time we are visiting east Belfast - virtually of course because I'm not allowed inside anyone's homes in the restricted area.

Our guests are the Alliance Party's Chris Lyttle, the UUP's Andy Allen and the DUP's Joanne Bunting.

If you have questions about the latest local restrictions, Stormont's wider Covid policies, the latest Brexit arguments or any local issues exercising constituents please let us know by emailing inside.politics@bbc.co.uk or tweeting us your question via our hashtag #bbcip