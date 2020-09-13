Image copyright PSNI

Two men, aged 35 and 34, arrested after a gun and ammunition were found in west Belfast on Friday have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force was conducting an investigation into the criminal activities of the INLA.

A vehicle was stopped at the Falls Road at about 21:20 BST on Friday and a property in Whiterock was then searched and the firearm and ammunition were found.

Police say the investigation continues.