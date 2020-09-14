Image caption Taxi drivers say their businesses have been severely disrupted by the pandemic

The infrastructure minister is to take responsibility for providing financial support to the haulage, coach and taxi industries.

The Department for Infrastructure has argued it does not have the legal powers to provide such assistance.

Private coach operators and taxi drivers say their businesses have been severely disrupted by the pandemic.

They have been unable to access help from either the treasury or Stormont during the coronavirus pandemic.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Economy Minister Diane Dodds have been at odds over who should take responsibility for the problem for months.

Ms Mallon has a role in regulating the sectors, but insisted only Mrs Dodds' department had the powers necessary to create a financial assistance scheme.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill asked the now retired head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, David Sterling, to examine the matter.

New powers

After examining his advice, the first and deputy first ministers decided that, because of the many other pressures facing the Department for the Economy, Infrastructure should take on the responsibility.

In a letter seen by the BBC, they suggested Ms Mallon could be given new powers under the 2009 Financial Assistance Act, which was introduced in response to the financial crisis in order to enable the executive to respond to exceptional circumstances.

The first and deputy first ministers said they would be grateful if Ms Mallon could advise them on whether such "exceptional circumstances currently pertain within the haulage, coach and tour and taxi industries", and consequently whether they should designate the Department of Infrastructure to take on the role.

Image caption Hauliers and private hire drivers have complained about a lack of financial support

Ms Mallon said she is ready to set about the task, but believes the support would have been granted to those who need it sooner if the economy minister had used her existing powers to provide assistance.

'Further delay'

A spokesperson for Ms Mallon told the BBC: "The minister for infrastructure has made it clear if new powers are provided to her, she will step up where others have failed to do so."

However, the minister expressed concern that because her department will have to "start from scratch" in designing a scheme, this "will lead to further delay for the industries at a time when they are struggling to survive".

The spokesperson added that "after many months of party political point scoring... it is now accepted that Minister Mallon did not have and does not have the powers to act and therefore has been unable to provide financial support".

"However, in the absence of action from the minister with the powers, she will step up and act as quickly as possible," the statement read.