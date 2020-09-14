Image copyright Getty Images

Restrictions on visiting other households have been reintroduced in parts of Northern Ireland after a rise in cases of coronavirus.

More detail is expected this week on the localised Covid-19 restrictions, which cover Belfast, Ballymena and parts of Glenavy, Lisburn and Crumlin.

The executive said there will be penalties for breaches, but it is not clear yet what they will be.

People cannot visit others in their homes, but there are some exemptions.

The exemptions include:

Those in a social bubble with one other household

Those with caring responsibilities, including childcare

Essential maintenance

Supported living arrangements

Visits required for legal or medical purposes

Marriage or civil partnerships where a person is terminally ill

No more than six people from two households in the affected areas will be allowed to gather in a private garden.

Those living in the restricted zones are being advised not to travel outside them unless it is necessary.

The measures will be in place for at least two weeks.

In the last seven days, 553 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

'Creeping'

Announcing the move on Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster urged people living in the affected areas to "please take action now and stop the spread of the virus".

"There is a creeping of the virus across Northern Ireland and we need people to work with us to stop that," she stressed.

The executive said it was asking medically vulnerable and older people living in the areas affected by the new restrictions to be "particularly careful" and follow all public health advice.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill gave their first press conference together in more than two months on Thursday

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said hospitals and care homes in those areas would also be advised to limit visitors, with one family member being allowed to visit once a week.

More frequent visits may be allowed only in "exceptional circumstances", but that will be reviewed, she added.

"We may also have to add postcodes to this as the situation develops," she said.

Mrs Foster said the executive needed to limit social interactions between households in order to "push down the rising curve of infection" in the areas with the highest rates of the virus.

The deputy first minister urged people outside of the affected areas "not to think they are invincible or immune".