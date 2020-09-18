Image copyright Reuters Image caption The investment means there will now be 46 nurture units in NI primary schools

The Department of Education (DE) is to create 15 extra "nurture units" in schools across Northern Ireland.

Nurture units are special classes in schools which provide extra help for pupils with social or behavioural problems.

There are currently 31 nurture groups in primary schools in Northern Ireland.

A recent study by experts from Queen's University found that pupils in nurture groups made notable improvements.

Further funding

The department is to invest around £4m to pay for the new units and maintain the existing ones.

The Department of Education and the former Department of Social Development (DSD) provided an initial £3m of funding for the units from 2014.

Further funding was then provided by DE to enable the classes to continue.

In 2016 there was controversy when the department decided not to pay for nurture units in two Irish medium schools, but it later reversed that decision.

The department's new investment will bring to 46 the number of nurture units in primary schools.

Pupils, usually from Key Stage 1, who are educated in the units receive specialist teaching and support.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Education Minister Peter Weir said the new units will 'support children already facing difficult challenges'

A recent study by experts from Queen's University published in the Children and Youth Services review found that there were many benefits for pupils taught in nurture units.

The study said there were notable and positive improvements for children socially, emotionally and behaviourally.

Education Minister Peter Weir said the units could help some children get a better start in life.

"These units directly support children who are already having to face significant challenges in their young lives and these can be social, emotional or behavioural difficulties," he said.

"Before Covid-19 struck I stated that this was a priority area for me and I am glad that I now can make this significant announcement and further investment."

The Department of Education is now working with the Education Authority (EA) to establish and fund the new units in the 2020/21 school year.

A Nurture Advisory Service will be established within the EA to provide support services.