Translink jobs risk as provider seeks to save £20m

Public transport provider Translink may need to cut more than 50 jobs to save £20m due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The savings will reduce operating, overhead and management costs, whilst maintaining front line services.

It is proposing withdrawing the Ulsterbus Tours business due to the long-term impact of Covid-19 on the tours market.

It says fewer public choosing to use public transport means turnover is lower and costs have risen.

While the exact number of workers affected will depend on consultation with trade unions, it's understood between 50-100 jobs could be at risk.

'Very difficult decisions'

Chris Conway, from Translink, said the economic impact of the pandemic had left public transport in a very "challenging funding situation".

"Translink welcomes the response from the NI Executive and Department for Infrastructure with emergency Covid-19 funding, however it is important to recognise the impact that Covid-19 will have on revenues for some time to come," he said.

"We are targeting savings of £20m and as such, we have had to make some very difficult decisions.

"We aim to reduce the impact to employees as far as possible and are committed to maintaining front line services.

"As a result, these changes will have a minimal impact on frontline operational employees' jobs, who continue to deliver scheduled bus and train services.

"However, in driving improvements to internal processes, we anticipate it is likely there will be a number of redundancies in management and overhead functions.

"Public transport will have a vital role to play in Northern Ireland's green and responsible recovery and this review, alongside wider Government support will ensure we can deliver on this."

Davy Thompson, from UNITE union, said the announcement will come as concerning news to the entire workforce.

"This is the first time in living memory that we face the threat of compulsory redundancies in Translink and reflects the particular challenges posed by the Covid pandemic against the backdrop of the long-term underfunding of public transport," he said.

"Unite will enter consultation with Translink on this proposal with the aim of fighting for every job and countering the ripple effects that are likely to arise from the decision to withdraw from Ulsterbus Tours."