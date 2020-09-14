Two men arrested after west Belfast stabbing

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Stewartstown Road has been closed at the Michael Ferguson roundabout

Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in Belfast on Monday afternoon, police have said.

A man sustained stab wounds during the incident in Stewartstown Road in the west of the city.

The road has been closed at the Michael Ferguson roundabout, with police urging motorists to avoid the area.

West Belfast MP Alex Maskey condemned the stabbing saying it was "absolutely reprehensible", adding "these actions have no place in society".