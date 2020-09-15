Man, 72, charged following £900k cannabis seizure

Image copyright PA Media

A 72-year-old man has been charged after suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £900,000 was seized by police.

It followed searches at properties in Banbridge, Belfast and Lisburn on Monday.

The man is charged with possession of criminal property.

He is also accused of attempted possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

His arrest followed an operation jointly carried out by the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit, Border Force and Immigration Enforcement.

On Monday, PSNI Det Insp Pete Mullan described the find as "significant".

The man is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.