Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Carl Frampton arrived at court on Tuesday with his legal counsel John Finucane

Boxer Carl Frampton has been challenged in court over links between his management company and Daniel Kinahan, who is alleged to be involved in organised crime.

Mr Frampton is taking legal action against his ex-manager Barry McGuigan.

Mr McGuigan's barrister put it to Mr Frampton that his current management company, MTK Global, is a front for a criminal organisation.

"I'm not aware of that," Mr Frampton responded.

On Tuesday, Belfast High Court was told that one of the people involved with MTK was Daniel Kinahan, who is suspected of being a "crime boss".

"I've heard the stories," said Mr Frampton. "I don't suspect anything."

He later added: "I don't make judgements.

"Do you believe everything you read in the papers?"

In May, MTK Global said Daniel Kinahan was not part of their business, but said he does "advise" some fighters under the management of the group.

Mr Kinahan has no convictions. He has been named in a Dublin court by a judge as a senior figure in Irish organised crime.

MTK Global has more than 100 boxers on their books, including Mr Frampton.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan is counter-suing Carl Frampton

The Belfast boxer is suing his former manager Barry McGuigan and the firm Cyclone Promotions over alleged withheld earnings.

They split in August 2017 after a successful eight-year partnership.

Mr McGuigan has counter-sued the boxer, accusing him of a breach of contract.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.