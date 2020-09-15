Image caption Muckamore treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs

A man arrested by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Monday morning by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch.

He was the ninth person to be arrested as part of the investigation.

The County Antrim hospital treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

It is subject of a major police investigation into allegations that staff physically and mentally abused several patients.

Last week, it was announced that a public inquiry is to be held into the allegations.

Police have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

The first arrest was made in October 2019 and there have been 59 precautionary suspensions of staff, but no-one has been charged.

Last month, the Department of Health published a damning review into the leadership and governance of Muckamore Abbey Hospital, focusing on the period between 2012 and 2017.