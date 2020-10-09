Image copyright PA Media Image caption There are two different sets of official figures which record coronavirus-related deaths in NI

Two registered deaths linked to Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland from 26 September to 2 October, according to official figures.

Data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) states that the number of coronavirus-related deaths until 2 October is 902.

The Department of Health's total by the same date was 583 deaths.

Nisra counts the instances where coronavirus has been mentioned on a death certificate.

Department of Health figures take account of the number of people who die within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

Nisra's figures show that there have been 488 deaths in Northern Ireland hospitals since the start of the pandemic - 81 of whom were normally resident in a care home.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

There have been 356 deaths in care homes.

Most of the deaths in Northern Ireland related to Covid-19 have occurred amongst people aged 80 and over.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Location of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certficate Council area Deaths Antrim and Newtownabbey 91 Ards and North Down 91 Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 100 Belfast 255 Causeway Coast and Glens 77 Derry and Strabane 29 Fermanagh and Omagh 17 Lisburn and Castlereagh 82 Mid and East Antrim 64 Mid-Ulster 45 Newry, Mourne and Down 51 Total 902

Nisra figures are contained in its latest weekly bulletin.

Earlier this week Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said he was concerned that appeals to abide by coronavirus regulations were "falling on too many deaf ears".

Face coverings

People in Northern Ireland caught breaching coronavirus regulations will now face a minimum fine of £200 under plans agreed by the executive on Thursday.

The use of mandatory face coverings in Northern Ireland is also to be extended.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Face coverings became mandatory in shops in Northern Ireland on 10 August

Face coverings are already compulsory on public transport and for customers in shops, but will now become mandatory in the following settings:

Taxis and private buses

For staff in retail shops

In public areas of civil services offices such as jobs and benefits offices

When boarding a plane

In banks, building societies, credit unions and post offices

For driving instructors and their students

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Friday the Justice Minister Naomi Long said it is "reasonable" that retail staff should ask people to wear a face covering when they are able to.

"It is reasonable to do that, store owners tell us all the time what we can and can't do," she said.

"We can't go into a shop and throw things on the floor for example."

Image caption Naomi Long said shop workers should ask customers to wear face coverings

The minister said that in any circumstances when retail staff are subjected to physical or verbal abuse, they should call the police.

"Those who become difficult, who won't leave the store and wont put the mask on - that is when you call the police."

Mrs Long said she believes enforcement should be a cooperative approach.

"There needs to be a collective effort, I am not encouraging people to go up and start challenging each other in the street but what I am saying is talk to your family, talk to your friends and reason with them to wear a mask."

Despite speculation, the executive has agreed not to impose new local restrictions in the Newry, Mourne and Down or Belfast council areas, where cases have been rising sharply in recent days.

Stormont ministers have not ruled out bringing in a circuit breaker over the half-term holidays, if localised restrictions do not help to halt the rise in infections.

A circuit breaker is a lockdown for a short period of time, possibly two weeks, to slow the spread of the virus.

It would likely see all pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland forced to close for the two weeks.

But Economy Minister Diane Dodds said it would only be viable with additional financial support from Westminster.

In other coronavirus-related developments: