A £2.8m funding package for six NI greenway projects has been announced by the infrastructure minister.

Nichola Mallon made the announcement during a visit to Belfast's Lagan Gateway greenway, which will be one of the projects to benefit from funding.

Greenways to receive funding are in North Down, Strabane, Strathfoyle, Banbridge and Belfast.

The funding package will provide 50% of costs for each scheme, according to the minister.

Councils will need to provide business cases to the Department for Infrastructure indicating part funding for the other 50%.

The Strathfoyle Greenway in Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) has been allocated £1.28m - the largest share of overall funding, while Strabane's North Greenway has been allocated £490,000.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

The two projects in the Belfast City Council area are Forth Meadow Community Greenway (£375,000) and Lagan Gateway Greenway (£550,000).

Banbridge Riverside Walk will receive £90,000, while the North Down Coastal Path in Ards and North Down Borough Council will receive £12,500.

"The four councils to benefit have indicated that the schemes would be ready to begin work at the end of the financial year," Ms Mallon said.

"However, it is important to say this is just the beginning. I want to see more greener and cleaner places across our island, where families and communities can thrive."