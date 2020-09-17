Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON Image caption Carl Frampton is suing Barry McGuigan and the firm Cyclone Promotions over alleged withheld earnings

The relationship between boxer Carl Frampton and his manager Barry McGuigan became "toxic" before they eventually split, the High Court has been told.

The court heard that Mr McGuigan's son Shane criticised the boxer behind his back and said he was "finished".

The claim - which was later denied - was made on the eighth day of legal action involving Mr Frampton and Mr McGuigan at the High Court in Belfast.

The eight-year partnership between the boxer and manager ended in August 2017.

On Thursday, the court heard about events the previous month when Mr Frampton had been training to fight Mexican boxer Andres Gutierrez.

Paul Johnston, a manager at Monkstown Boxing Club where Mr Frampton did his pre-fight training, gave evidence in court about witnessing a "tangible breakdown" in the relationship between the boxer and his team.

"It was quite toxic," he said.

"The camp wasn't happy. There was an air of grievance or unhappiness with Carl. He wasn't a happy fighter."

Mr Johnston said that Mr Frampton's trainer, Shane McGuigan, spoke to him privately about the boxer.

"Shane started talking negatively. He said that he was finished," Mr Johnston said.

"I was very concerned. This came from Carl's trainer and someone who was going to be in his corner the following night."

Barry McGuigan's barrister, Liam McCollum QC, told Mr Johnston that his version of events was being denied.

Mr McGuigan has counter-sued the boxer, accusing him of a breach of contract

Mr McCollum said that Shane McGuigan "has no memory of saying that to you and it wasn't his view either".

"He never said 'he's finished' and he's never thought that," said Mr McCollum.

He did not deny making negative remarks, but insisted these concerned the attitude of Mr Frampton, whom he claimed was not fully focused on the fight.

In the end the fight was called off, after the Mexican injured himself by slipping in the shower on the eve of the bout.

Mr Frampton is suing Barry McGuigan and the firm Cyclone Promotions over alleged withheld earnings.

Mr McGuigan has counter-sued the boxer, accusing him of a breach of contract.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

The case has been adjourned until 6 October. The delay is due to timetabling issues.