Image caption Images from this week have shown students returning to Belfast's Holyland area ahead of the start of term

Ulster University and Queen's students who breach Covid-19 guidelines will face an automatic suspension, the universities have said.

Queen's president Professor Ian Greer also said those who break regulations risk "substantial penalties".

Ulster University (UU) students face sanctions "up to and including expulsion", UU added in its own statement.

The warnings follow complaints over parties in Belfast's Holyland area.

Political parties have called for greater intervention in the area to prevent student house parties and the spread of infection.

Police made two arrests in the Holyland on Tuesday and warned that officers will take action "where we see breaches of the regulations or anti-social or criminal behaviour".

On Wednesday, both universities warned they will take disciplinary action against students.

'Suspended with immediate effect'

In a statement addressed to students, Prof Greer said it is "a minority" of students who "are not playing their part in terms of their off-campus behaviour".

He said Queen's is "required to take a rigorous and stringent approach to the application of disciplinary measures".

He added: "If the university receives notification of a Covid breach from the police, students will be suspended with immediate effect for 14 days.

"For students in professional subjects such as medicine and nursing, it is also important to understand that such breaches may trigger fitness to practice procedures for their future profession.

"This emphasises the importance of a responsible approach, which is in your best interests, both now and in the future."

Image caption Belfast City Council is among agencies carrying out patrols in the Holyland area

A UU spokesman said any student who is reported for breaching coronavirus regulations will "receive an immediate precautionary suspension".

The university expects students and staff to "actively follow public health guidance at all times, both on and off campus", the spokesman said.

He added: "Every student will need to conduct themselves in a way that does not undermine the safety of others and failure to do so will result in a sanction, up to and including expulsion from Ulster University."

Both universities said they were working closely with police, Belfast City Council and other agencies to tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour, including Covid-19 breaches.

Later on Friday, it is expected that the group set up to look at compliance and enforcement of Covid-19 will meet for the second time.

The group - which features the executive's junior ministers, the health minister, chief medical officer, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and representatives from the two universities - held its first meeting on Wednesday, which focused on issues in the Holyland.