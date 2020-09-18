Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A large number of mourners turned out for the funeral

Mourners at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey who have been identified as potentially having breached coronavirus regulations have been asked to speak to police.

Police said they contacted a number of people, inviting them to attend voluntary interviews with officers at a local police station.

Those who have received the letters have 14 days to respond.

The funeral caused a damaging row in the Stormont Executive.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of west Belfast for the funeral in June and it was also attended by senior Sinn Féin representatives, including the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Their attendance sparked a row at Stormont, with other parties accusing Sinn Féin of breaching the coronavirus restrictions and undermining the executive's message on Covid-19.

Both Ms O'Neill and Mr Murphy have denied breaching social distancing measures while at the funeral.

It is not yet known if they are among the individuals who have been contacted by police.

The investigation into the events surrounding the funeral of Mr Storey is being led by Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster of Cumbria Constabulary.

He has been tasked with investigating potential breaches of coronavirus health regulations.

DCC Webster said: "An initial number of letters were issued to individuals who were identified as having been present on 30 June in potential breach of the Health Protection Regulations."

Health message 'undermined'

Earlier this month the Ms O'Neill acknowledged Stormont's public health messaging was "undermined" by the controversy surrounding the funeral.

She said she regretted what happened and wanted to "rebuild trust" with the public.

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire Image caption Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill held their first joint briefing in more than two months on 10 September

"It was never my intention that that would happen, but it did and I regret that.

"So I want to rebuild trust with the public, as we have the most challenging time ahead of us."

The statement led to the re-introduction of joint coronavirus briefings with the First Minister Arlene Foster which had stopped in the wake of the funeral after Mrs Foster said she could no longer share a platform with the deputy first minister.