A World War Two Spitfire emblazoned with the message "Thank U NHS" has taken to the skies over Northern Ireland.

The NHS Spitfire charity project has seen the aircraft fly over areas of the UK to show appreciation for the NHS.

Thousands of names, nominated by the public, have been added to the plane to reflect those who have contributed during the battle against coronavirus.

The aircraft is set to fly over a number of NI hospitals on Friday.

The aircraft flew over parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday as part of two-days of flypasts.

Operation Spitfire hopes to raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

Image caption John Romain believes part of the event's popularity is because the spitfire is an "emotive aircraft"

Speaking to BBC News NI, pilot John Romain said the idea started during lockdown when the Airport Restoration Company was working on the aircraft in a hangar at Duxford Airfield in England.

"We were initially allowed to fly, at that time, within 10 miles of our base for test flights over villages and towns in the area.

"A lot of people saw this and said how fantastic it was to see a Spitfire flying again.

"People really loved seeing the Spitfire because it is such an emotive airplane for both the young and old generations," Mr Romain said.

Image caption The idea to write "Thank U NHS" was captain John Romain's son's idea

The crew then began flying the iconic WWII aircraft on Thursday evenings during the weekly clap for carers.

"My son George suggested why don't we write a thank you to the NHS in washable paint on the underside of the aircraft," Mr Romain said.

"The NHS loved the idea and asked if it was possible to include more hospitals."

He said interest began growing so much that they decided to try to cover the whole of the UK.

The customised spitfire will pass Craigavon Area Hospital at 10:15 BST, Armagh Community Hospital at 10:19, Daisy Hill Hospital at 10:25, Downshire Hospital at 10:34, Lagan Valley Hospital at 10:40 and Musgrave Park Hospital at 10:42.

At 10:48 it will pass Antrim Area Hospital, followed by the Royal Victoria at 10:53, Belfast City Hospital at 10:54 , Mater Hospital 10:55, the Ulster Hospital at 11:00 and finally Ards Community Hospital at 11:03.