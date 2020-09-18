Image caption The latest local restrictions to be imposed cover parts of County Armagh

Local restrictions will be imposed from Friday evening on people living in the BT60 postcode, which covers parts of County Armagh.

From 17:00 BST residents will not be allowed to visit other people inside their homes or have visitors in - with a few exceptions.

The health minister announced the plan after Thursday's executive meeting.

Robin Swann said the BT60 postcode was "significantly above" the threshold for imposing localised restrictions.

He said all the cases in the area appeared to be due to household or community transmission.

BT60 covers parts of County Armagh, which includes part of Armagh city, the towns of Keady and Markethill, stretching from the Middletown and Tynan on the Monaghan and Tyrone border to Mount Norris and Whitecross, near Newry.

As well as the restrictions on indoor visits, no more than six people from two households will be allowed to gather in a private garden.

Those restrictions already apply to the greater Belfast area, Ballymena, BT29, BT28 and BT43.

Drink-only pubs to open

It comes after the executive made the decision that drink-only pubs can reopen from Wednesday 23 September - two days later than the indicative reopening date.

The date was moved back to allow regulations around enforcement of the hospitality industry to be drawn up.

About 600 pubs in Northern Ireland that do not serve food were waiting for permission to open.

The mandatory requirements for pubs to open will include:

Table service only - no standing and no bar service

Dancing is banned

A maximum of six people from any number of households can be seated at a table. Children under 12 will not be included in the total

More than six people will be permitted if they all belong to a single household

The venue will be required to collect customer details to assist with contact tracing

Face coverings should be worn to enter and leave the venue and for movement inside. They are not required once seated

Colin Neil from Hospitality Ulster welcomed the two-day delay to the reopening date.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster he said: "I think it's right, for the sake of a couple of days, if we can get the regulations right and in place, then that's a good thing."

He added he was confident the pubs can open safely.

He said: "Our pubs are a controlled environment, and indeed the regulations that we have asked for and that are coming along with this, give incredible powers to control any rogue premises.

Image caption Colin Neill, from Hospitality Ulster, is confident pubs can reopen safely

"There's a huge onus on the industry to make sure we follow these regulations and anyone who doesn't is dealt with severely, because the only we we can stay open is to provide as safe an environment as possible."

Asked about the implications of any future lockdowns this winter Mr Neill said there were a lot of "unknowns" going forward:

"Every day is going to be a challenge.

"Opening is only the beginning of the challenge.

"We don't know how many pubs we've lost yet, until we open and see who can't open."