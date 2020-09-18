Image caption There were over 30 people present at just one of the parties in the Holyland

Police in south Belfast have issued 55 Covid notices and three prohibition notices in the Holyland area.

Seven properties where parties were being held were visited by officers on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

At one apartment, officers discovered more than 30 people, three of whom tried to hide by locking themselves in a bathroom.

Those issued with notices mostly had home addresses from across NI.

Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said it was "disappointing and frustrating that some people continue to disregard clear and specific advice, guidance and warnings".

Police patrols in the Holyland have been stepped up as students returned ahead of university resuming next week.

Ch Insp Kirkpatrick said police would continue to dedicate "substantial resources" to police the area and would work alongside the council and the universities to address the ongoing issues.

Image caption Belfast City Council is among agencies carrying out patrols in the Holyland area

There have already been a number of arrests and complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour.

Political parties have called for greater intervention in the Holyland to prevent student house parties and the spread of infection.

Ch Insp Kirkpatrick said while a large number of people were acting responsibly, police would "robustly address all incidents of antisocial of criminal activity".

He added: "Once again, I am warning young people who have moved to the Holyland area and those who are visiting the area, you all share responsibility to adhere to the Health Protection Regulations to protect yourselves and others from Covid-19.

Image caption With students returning to the Holyland area this week, universities have warned that they will act against those behaving anti-socially

"The young people congregating or travelling to this area really need to consider their actions for their own health and that of the community of this residential area."

Universities issue warnings

Both Ulster University (UU) and Queen's University have warned students who breach Covid-19 guidelines will face an automatic suspension.

Queen's president Professor Ian Greer also said those who break regulations risk "substantial penalties".

A UU statement said students face sanctions "up to and including expulsion".