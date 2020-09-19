Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Arezki Yachir cannot get a student loan or grant because of his status as an asylum seeker

The Department for the Economy and the Education Authority have been threatened with a judicial review unless they reverse a decision not to fund an asylum seeker's student grant.

Arezki Yachir has been offered a place at Queen's University to study criminology.

He has lived in Northern Ireland since his family fled Algeria in 2014.

As a student at Blessed Trinity College in north Belfast, he received top grades in his A-levels.

However, despite two A-stars and an A, Mr Yachir faces losing out on his place at Queen's unless funding can be sorted.

'Overwhelmed'

His solicitor Brian Moss said when the student turned 18 he was refused leave to stay in the UK - a decision which is being appealed.

Mr Moss added that while the appeal was continuing, not granting him a student loan could be a breach of his human rights.

"We have written a letter to the Education Authority and the Department for the Economy threatening both of those bodies with a judicial review," he said.

"They have until next week - on Tuesday - to reply to that correspondence."

The lawyer also said Mr Yachir was overwhelmed by a public funding effort, which has raised more than £25,000 in just over a day.

But, he says, his client wants to receive a student loan like most other new university entrants in Northern Ireland.

It is understood Queen's has given Mr Yachir, who is now 20, until Monday to sort out his finances to secure his place this autumn.