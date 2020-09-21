Image caption Dr Michael Watt worked at the Royal Victoria Hospital as a neurologist

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust has confirmed that Dr Michael Watt is no longer an employee of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

Dr Watt was at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest ever patient recall.

In 2018, about 3,000 patients were recalled as part of an investigation into his work at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

The General Medical Council (GMC) said its investigation into Dr Watt is continuing.

It said "a doctor's decision to retire or leave their place of employment is separate to the GMC's processes and does not mean an investigation would come to an end".

Dr Watt was suspended from practice in 2019 amid concerns over possible misdiagnoses.

On Monday, the Irish News reported that Dr Watt had "left his job".

The GMC, who in January said evidence existed to justify examining the clinical skills of Dr Watt, said their services had been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We believe we have sufficient evidence to progress our primary case, relating to the doctor's clinical skills, in order to protect future patients," said a GMC spokesperson on Monday.

'We always strive to complete investigations as quickly as possible, in the interests of all involved, but some cases are delayed for reasons beyond our control and some processes had to be put on pause during the lockdown.

"We are grateful for everyone's patience and cooperation during this stressful time.'