Image copyright PAcemaker

Two more patients at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry have died with Covid-19.

It brings the total number of patients who have died as a result of an outbreak in the hospital's male medical ward to five.

The revelation was made following an urgent question from the SDLP's Justin McNulty.

"Over the weekend a further two patients have sadly lost their lives," Health Minister Robin Swann said.

He added: "I want to again express my deepest sympathies to the families who have been plunged into grief in these particularly difficult circumstances.

"I am determined that no stone will be left unturned to ascertain the facts about these cases."

The Southern Health Trust said that 12 patients and 27 staff tested positive for Covid-19 at Daisy Hill Hospital.

A further 73 staff contacts are currently self-isolating.

There has also been an outbreak at the haematology ward in Craigavon Hospital. There have been six deaths linked to it.