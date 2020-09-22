Image caption Muckamore treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs

A man who was arrested by police investigating allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released.

The 59-year-old was arrested in the Antrim on Monday morning.

He was the tenth person to be arrested as part of the investigation into allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the facility.

The County Antrim hospital treats adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.