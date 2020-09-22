Image caption Police issued 37 fines on Monday night and Tuesday morning

Police have said initial inquiries suggest the majority of people issued with Covid fines in the Holyland area are not students.

On Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday police issued 37 Covid notices (fines) in the Holyland and Stranmillis areas of south Belfast.

The areas have large student populations.

Police said they stopped several house parties and that large numbers of young people gathered in Agincourt Avenue.

In addition to the fines, they issued 10 prohibition notices and one community resolution notice.

The NI Executive's regulations stipulate that, with limited exceptions, households should not mix indoors.

Police have stepped up patrols in the areas ahead of universities starting back this week.

Officers issued 31 notices at one residential address in south Belfast alone over the weekend.

From Sunday night until Monday morning, 55 Covid-19 notices and eight prohibition notices were issued, as part of a clampdown on parties.

Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said: "To date, our preliminary enquiries have indicated that the majority of people we've issued Covid notices to in the area are not students.

"Police have a very simple message to anyone considering visiting or attending parties in this residential part of south Belfast; DON'T!

"I again appeal to parents and guardians to speak with their young people, to ensure they know where they are, who they are with and what they are doing."

On Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster said students going home at weekends were not affected by new Covid-19 restrictions, but the executive "may have to move to that situation in the future".