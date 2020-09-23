Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen McKinney denies murdering his wife Lu Na McKinney in April 2017

An application to allow a man charged with murdering his wife to return to his family home in Donegal has been denied by a senior judge.

Stephen McKinney, 44, is accused of murdering his wife Lu Na.

Lu Na McKinney, 35, died after entering the water at Devenish Island on a boating trip in Lough Erne in 2017.

Mr McKinney denies the charge of murdering the mother of two. As part of his bail, he is currently living at Castletown Square in Fintona.

Earlier this year, a trial was held at Dungannon Crown Court but had to be aborted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Lu Na McKinney drowned during a family boating holiday on Lough Erne

Prosecutors told Belfast Crown Court, sitting in the High Court, that if conditions such as tagging, residency and curfew were removed, it would be impossible for McKinney to be monitored by the PSNI.

Defence barrister Martin O'Rourke QC said when bail was first granted in January 2018, there was "very little evidence" of how Mr McKinney would behave regarding the impending trial.

Pointing out that his client attended every day of the trial held earlier this year, Mr O'Rourke said it was through no fault of Mr McKinney's that the hearing was aborted.

The barrister asked the judge to vary elements of Mr McKinney's bail, which would allow him to return to his home in Donegal.

Rejecting suggestions his client was likely to abscond, Mr O'Rourke said Mr McKinney could report to police in Strabane via a telephone call or Zoom, or that the Irish police could assist by ensuring he was living in Donegal.

Justice McBride said concerns Mr McKinney may not turn up for trial remained a "real and substantial risk" given he has links to China and has expressed an interest to return there.

She said she was "not prepared to accede to this application to vary the bail conditions at this time".

The case was re-listed for review in November.