Ten members of ambulance staff have tested positive for Covid-19, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has confirmed.

The service said they were based in its southern division and had "attended a social event outside of work".

A further six workers have also been advised to self-isolate.

It was initially reported in the Belfast Telegraph, which says the workers are based at Craigavon Ambulance Station.

The newspaper also said the event was believed to have been a golf trip in the Republic of Ireland.