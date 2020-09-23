Coronavirus: 10 NI ambulance workers test positive
Ten members of ambulance staff have tested positive for Covid-19, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has confirmed.
The service said they were based in its southern division and had "attended a social event outside of work".
A further six workers have also been advised to self-isolate.
It was initially reported in the Belfast Telegraph, which says the workers are based at Craigavon Ambulance Station.
The newspaper also said the event was believed to have been a golf trip in the Republic of Ireland.