Stormont's finance minister has said he is seeking "clarity" from the Treasury on a new job support scheme that will replace existing furlough arrangements.

Conor Murphy welcomed the fact there was now a plan to support workers when furlough ends on 31 October but said he still had "concerns" about it.

The UK-wide jobs support scheme was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

His new plan to stop mass job cuts will see many workers get at least 77% of their normal salaries for six months.

Under the scheme, which begins on 1 November, the government will subsidise the pay of employees who are working fewer than normal hours due to lower demand in their industry.

Mr Sunak said it would give businesses "the option of keeping employees in a job on shorter hours, rather than making them redundant".

Mr Murphy said: "I welcome the fact that a job support scheme has been introduced to replace furlough.

"However, I still have concerns and will seek clarity in relation to the scheme when I speak to the chief secretary to the Treasury later."

At a glance: Sunak's Job Support Scheme

Workers must do at least a third of their normal hours

The government and the employer will pay a third each of the lost hours

It means someone working a third of their hours would receive 77% of their pay

The scheme begins in November and replaces the furlough scheme

It means the government will pay a maximum 22% of someone's wages, down from 80% at the start of the furlough policy

SDLP economy spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin welcomed the announcement but said her party had "serious doubts about its scope and effectiveness".

"For many employers it will not be enough to enable them to keep all staff in work," she said.

"We can now expect a serious increase in registered unemployment when the furlough scheme runs out next month."

UUP economy spokesman John Stewart said the announcement showed Mr Sunak had "proved that he is not afraid to make bold, creative decisions and step in to attempt to protect as many jobs as possible".

However, at a local level, he criticised what he called a "political game of pass the parcel between Conor Murphy and Diane Dodds, with disputes over which minister is responsible for financial and economic interventions, will undermine confidence."

'A less generous type'

The furlough scheme was a bridge to carry livelihoods through the crisis. But the bridge needs to reach the other side of the gap to be effective.

The chancellor's wage subsidy scheme is a continuation of that support - but it's of a different, less generous type.

As employers will have to pay a more substantial part of wages than before, and employees will have to be working, it's aimed only at those businesses and posts that are viable.

So some workers will slip through the gap: the government is keen that those in unsustainable jobs are spurred to think about their next move.

And that means unemployment will still rise - although not as far perhaps as the four million some economists previously feared. The cost of the chancellor's new plan will run into billions, adding to the shortfall of £320bn the Treasury is already facing.

At some point, taxes may have to rise to help plug that - but there was no mention of that today, for it may be some time before the economy will be strong enough to take that on.

But the bill facing the chancellor now is likely to be far smaller than the ultimate cost to the economy of doing nothing.

Belfast Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Hamilton said he was struggling to see how many employers in hard-hit sectors like retail and hospitality who have reduced trade and face further restrictions will be able to afford to pay staff for hours they aren't working.

"On HMT's own example, a business would have to pay 55% of an employee's wage from reduced revenues for 33% of hours worked," he tweeted.

"It seems that the Job Support Scheme may work for some jobs in some sectors but perhaps not those in the industries that need the most help".