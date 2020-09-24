Teenage girl dies after County Armagh crash

Image caption The incident involved a blue Ford Fiesta and occurred in the Coolmillish Road at about 13:00 BST

A 17-year-old girl has died following a single-car crash in County Armagh on Thursday afternoon.

The incident involved a blue Ford Fiesta and occurred in the Coolmillish Road at about 13:00 BST.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.

Local DUP MLA William Irvine said it was "very sad and tragic news" and his "thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young lady".

"The Coolmillish Road is a very twisty section of road way and it is not clear at this time how the vehicle left the road," he said.

"The fact that a young person of 17 years old has lost their life is such devastating news for any family to receive and it is important that the community rallies round them and supports them in their grief."