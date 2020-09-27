Coastguard rescue young girl from cliff ledge

Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption Rope rescue equipment used in the rescue operation

An 11-year-old girl has been rescued after she slipped and fell onto a cliff ledge.

Newcastle, Kilkeel and Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Teams attended the scene along with Portaferry RNLI lifeboat.

No medical assistance was required during the incident at Arglass Golf Club, County Down, on Sunday afternoon.

Coastguard officers used rope rescue equipment to reach the girl, who had a 30m drop beneath her.

The officers also rescued a member of the public from the cliff, who tried to climb from the bottom to get to the girl.

Norman Bridges of Belfast Coastguard Operations centre said it was "a great job by everyone involved".

"A member of the public reacted quickly on seeing the accident and did the right thing by immediately calling 999 for the Coastguard," he added.