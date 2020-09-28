Image copyright Reuters

While it hasn't been given a new title, it definitely feels like we have entered a new phase of the pandemic.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the UK was at a "perilous turning point".

Stark words, reminding us of NI Health Minister Robin Swann's declaration in March, when he described the scale of the impending surge as being of "biblical proportions".

Stark language to make the public sit up and listen.

The UK's coronavirus alert level has been upgraded from three to four - that means transmission of the virus is now high, or rising at an increasing rate.

The next and final step up is five (red) which indicates a "material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed".

'Complacency'

Covid-19 figures across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland show no sign that the virus is growing tired.

If anything it looks energised and ready to do further harm.

This was emphasised in the language used in Stormont briefings last week when First Minister Arlene Foster said there was "clear and unequivocal evidence" that the situation was "getting worse".

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill echoed that when she added: "The increasing rate of infection and the steps taken by the executive should shake people from any complacency or misbelief that we are through the worst of the virus."

Complacency is undoubtedly a worry for the authorities.

The main message - keep your distance, sanitise your hands and self-isolate if instructed to

They worry that any lack of social distancing or drop off in the wearing of face coverings will allow the virus to creep in and do its business.

They worry about the "lag period" - a dangerous time when things appear OK but actually behind the scenes people are being infected and passing the virus on.

As we enter into the winter flu season, life is very different.

In the spring, hospitals were geared to fight Covid-19. While the concern then may have been a shortage of hospital beds, now the fear will be around a shortage of medical staff.

Many are off sick, some continue to shield.

So can a second Covid crisis be avoided?

When Stormont announced a week ago that Covid-19 restrictions were to be extended to all of Northern Ireland, Mrs Foster said while it was not "a return to lockdown", she said doing nothing was not an option.

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser say there is still a window to turn some of this around.

They repeat their message - keep your distance, sanitise your hands and self-isolate if instructed to.

No-one wants Christmas in lock down. That would not be merry at all.