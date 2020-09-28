Quinn Industrial Holdings rebranded as Mannok

Image copyright Mannok/QIH Image caption Quinn Industrial Holdings announced the name change on Monday

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has announced that it is to be rebranded as Mannok.

In a statement, QIH said it is the "culmination of a five-year transformation and investment programme".

It said the name "derives from Fear Manach - the origin of 'Fermanagh'".

The companies which make up QIH were formerly owned by Sean Quinn, once Ireland's richest man.

Mannok will replace "QIH and a wide range of variations of same used by the business and other stakeholders".

When Mr Quinn's business empire collapsed, businessmen backed by three investment funds bought its manufacturing companies in December 2014 - the firms have been run by former associates of Mr Quinn.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sean Quinn was once Ireland's richest man

Mr Quinn returned as a consultant, but left QIH in 2016 amid tension between him and the management team.

Last October, the directors of QIH received a death threat.

It was delivered to the Irish News newspaper and said it was a "last warning" to the directors.

The anonymous letter said "we could have killed Kevin very easily", in reference to the attack on company director Kevin Lunney the previous month.

Mr Lunney was abducted in County Fermanagh before being beaten and left at the side of a road in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Quinn condemned the attack on Mr Lunney and called for the intimidation to stop.

The statement on the rebranding on Monday was made as QIH published an overview of its 2019 operating performance for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019.

It said earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation increased from 26.4m euros (£23.9m) to 26.6m euros (£24.1m).