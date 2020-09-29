Image caption Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded on Bloody Sunday

The Public Prosecution Service is set to announce if more soldiers will face charges related to Bloody Sunday.

BBC News understands it has undertaken reviews into decisions not to take action against 15 of the 18 soldiers reported to them.

Last year, it decided only one veteran - Soldier F - would face court.

Thirteen people were killed and 15 were wounded when the Army opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Londonderry in January 1972.

The reviews were requested by the families of some of the victims.

The cases have been examined afresh by a different prosecutor within the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) than the one who made the original decisions in March 2019.

The outcomes will be made public on Tuesday.

No new evidence was submitted for the reviews and solicitors for the families sent detailed submissions to the PPS setting out why they believed the decisions were wrong.

They believe about 10 other soldiers should be facing prosecution for murder and attempted murder.

They also argue Soldier F, as he was known at the Bloody Sunday public inquiry, should be facing more charges.

He is to stand trial accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney in Derry in 1972 and is further charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Four of the attempted murder charges relate to the wounding of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

The fifth relates to persons unknown.

At the time it reached its first decisions, the PPS said the available evidence was insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of convictions for the other soldiers involved.