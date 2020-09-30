Ex-teacher sentenced for further abuse offences

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Patrick James Carton walking into court in 2018

A former County Down teacher, who was previously convicted for indecently assaulting several teenagers, has been sentenced for additional offences.

Patrick James Carton, 78, from Ballaghabeg in Newcastle, is serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for abusing five girls and a boy.

Earlier this year, he was handed an additional concurrent three-year sentence for abusing two girls.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced for assaulting three other girls.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that Carton, who taught at St Colman's College in Newry and De La Salle in Downpatrick, committed the offences during private tutoring.

The court was told that more complainants had come forward since his initial conviction in March 2018.

At the time he was sentenced to 13 years in prison, but this was reduced by the court of appeal in June 2019.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC outlined on Wednesday that the latest complainants included twin sisters who Carton tutored during the 1980s before their GCSE maths exam.

"He had a points or star system which graduated from a written warning, ultimately to each being forced to remove their pants, bend over his knee and be smacked on the bare bottom," the judge said.

"This happened on several occasions, it happened in the presence of each other, and clearly caused humiliation to each."

The third complainant, who was aged 17 when she suffered physical chastisement in the mid-1990s, was smacked on the bottom over her clothes during maths tutoring.

Carton was arrested and interviewed in May 2019.

He admitted the crimes and said it was a "challenge against them making silly mistakes".

'Indefensible'

It was revealed he told police he now had difficulty justifying the system of punishment, which Judge Miller described as a "significant change" to the attitude taken during his trial.

Defence barrister Stephen Toal made submissions that Carton's age, the length of his pre-existing sentence and the change in his attitude be taken into account.

Judge Miller, who described Carton's actions as "indefensible", said a custodial sentence was needed to protect the public.

He imposed a three-year sentence, half of which will be spent in prison and half on licence.