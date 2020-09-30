Image copyright PA Image caption Carál Ní Chuilín said gay conversion therapy is 'appalling and sick'

A Stormont minister has described gay conversion therapy as "inhuman" and said she is "personally committed" to banning the practice in Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said it was harmful and must be outlawed.

Earlier this month, she met other Stormont ministers who agreed to take action.

Legislation will need input from the health and justice departments.

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to ban the practice in Great Britain, after a "study" on the issue is completed.

But outlawing it in Northern Ireland would require specific intervention from the executive.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Talkback on Wednesday, Ms Ní Chuilín said her department is overseeing LGBTQ+ policy matters, as part of the executive's sexual orientation strategy.

Ms Ní Chuilín said her youngest brother is gay and had faced difficult experiences growing up.

"But never did anyone try to tell him he wasn't gay," she said.

"This practice is trying to tell you you are broken; I find it appalling and sick."

The minister was unable to provide a timetable as to when legislation could be taken forward but said she was committed to delivering progress as quickly as possible.